Driver charged after single-car accident

The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday was charged with driving under the influence, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash took place about 8:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Ky. 121, where the car was found in a field with the front end in a creek. The car was still in drive and the front wheels were still moving in water, the sheriff’s office said.
Graves County deputies were unable to find the driver. Several minutes later, the driver, later identified as Pamela Hall, was found with a passenger. Hall reportedly appeared to be under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation determined that Hall was traveling south on Ky. 121, drove over the left shoulder, went into a field and stopped with the front end of the car in the creek.
Hall was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence (first offense).
