MAYFIELD — Grace Life Church is planning a public memorial to honor the Milliken family after they were tragically killed on Dec. 20, the family’s pastor said.
Chad Lamb said the “Milliken Memorial Service” will be held at Mayfield Plaza at 10 a.m. Sunday, and is a way for the public to grieve while also providing the family with much needed space.
“The family really needs to have their private personal time to grieve through this process. However, they have blessed the idea of having a public memorial service this Sunday,” Lamb said.
He said the event will take the place of their regular Sunday service and will progress “pretty much like a funeral” that the public can drive through. Some of Ashley Milliken’s favorite Christian hymns will be sung at the event, like “O The Blood,” “Oceans” and “It Is Well.”
The event will be entirely funded by Grace Life Church. A flatbed trailer is being provided to the event by Ashley and Kyle Milliken’s previous jobs, which were Premier Portable Buildings and Railroader Trucking, respectively.
Ashley’s brother-in-law, Brad Lawson, had his own idea for honoring the family’s name, particularly 13-year-old KJae. Lawson said KJae had a big love for the outdoors, especially fishing, and had recently been introduced to hunting. The young teenager had even managed to bag an eight-point buck the day after Thanksgiving.
In December 2018, Lawson launched Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors in Kentucky. Through this platform, he said the KJae Milliken Memorial Outdoor Scholarship will award $1,000 to “five deserving high school graduates in western Kentucky.” The scholarships will be awarded not just by application, but also the students’ ”passion and respect for the outdoors.”
Lawson added that the family was a blessing to him, and that he could think of no better way to honor their name.
“I wanted to keep what that family loved going forward. I wanted to keep it going,” he said.
Donations can be made to the scholarship fund by either going to the website (my.fca.org/ westkyfcaoutdoors) or by mailing it to WKY FCA Outdoors, c/o KJae Milliken Outdoor Scholarship, 123 Campbell Court, Mayfield, KY 42066.
An event was held Thursday at Kess Creek Park to honor the Christmas wish of KJae’s younger brother, 8-year-old Kycohn, who wanted to see 200 balloons released. Lamb added that Kycohn loved to help his grandparents in their garden and to go to the children’s church.
