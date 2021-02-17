Paducah Tilghman senior Zyla Dortch has been named a semifinalist in Point Foundation’s college scholarship program. Semifinalist selection is based on strong academic achievement, a proven track record of leadership and community involvement, and an investment in bettering the LGBTQ community.
Dortch is an alumna of Kentucky’s Governor’s Scholars Program. She is a member of the National Honor Society; the PTHS Band of Blue; the Mock Trial team; Tilghman’s distinguished choir; and PTHS’ female a cappella group, Concordia. She has been active in Tilghman’s theater productions for several years, playing roles in “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “West Side Story.”
She is a longtime volunteer with The Laurel Foundation which raises money for pediatric cancer research.
