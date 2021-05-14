The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to remain closed into Tuesday, May 18, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The ferry has been closed since May 5 for engine maintenance. The work required the mechanic to order several parts that are in short supply. The parts are now expected to be delivered in time to allow the ferry to resume service sometime during the day on Tuesday, according to the transportation cabinet.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling 731-693-0210 or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.
