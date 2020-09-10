The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to halt service after the first run on Friday morning.
The ferry plans to make the first run to assist regular commuters, then halt service to allow concrete work on the Kentucky Landing. The ferry crew will also use the downtime to do some maintenance.
Capt. Jeremy Newsom hopes to be back in service sometime late in the day on Friday. However, that will primarily depend on how quickly concrete poured on the ramp cures.
The ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.