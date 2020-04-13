The Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopened Sunday after being shut down for a little over three weeks, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
Service resumed Sunday morning after Mississippi River floodwaters dropped off the Kentucky Landing in Hickman Harbor, the cabinet said. The ferry had been closed since March 19.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry normally closes when the gauge at Cairo, Illinois, exceeds 44 feet, putting floodwaters above where the ferry can operate, according to the cabinet.
The ferry connects Ky. 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
