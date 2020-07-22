The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will likely remain out of service until sometime during the day on Saturday, the Kentucky Transportation said Tuesday.
The ferry will remain closed to allow additional engine repairs, the KYTC said.
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge has arrived and started working in the Hickman Harbor, the cabinet reported. Dorena-Hickman Ferry Capt. Jeremy Newsom is hopeful that the dredge can complete work in the harbor about the time engine repairs on the ferry are completed, according to the cabinet.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Ky. 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.