Immunizations help build a foundation against preventable diseases, and Paducah pediatricians are reiterating parents shouldn’t delay shots for babies and young children due to coronavirus concerns.
It’s recommended to still bring children into their medical provider’s office to get immunized on schedule, even during a time of social distancing, being “healthy at home” and widespread changes to limit the spread of COVID-19.
There’s a lot of immunizations, or vaccines, administered to protect against everything from meningitis and whooping cough to measles, diphtheria, chicken pox and others. It could put children at risk if they’re postponed as a precaution for COVID-19.
“Our numbers are way down compared to other times,” said Dr. Jeffrey Mudd, a pediatrician with Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics.
“We’re only seeing sick kids that are very sick, but the big thing is, it’s still recommended that little children who have well checkups where immunizations are due still come in for those visits.”
Mudd, who’s been a pediatrician for 23 years, estimated “probably” half of patients are worried about the coronavirus to the point they’re not bringing children in for vaccines. He said coronavirus isn’t as prevalent in young children as compared to older adults.
“I don’t want to downplay coronavirus,” he said. “It’s been a worldwide phenomenon, a pandemic. We still need to do social distancing. We still need to wear our masks. We don’t need to shake hands yet, so on. But again, in children, the risk is higher for missing your vaccines.”
Two other Paducah pediatricians, Dr. William Bruce and Dr. Caitlyn Cecil, echoed the importance of getting young children vaccinated.
Bruce, who practices with Mercy Family Medicine, reported seeing some rescheduling. He said they’re trying to talk to everyone and most seem to want to come in, but a few have wanted to wait until summer.
“No doubt, coronavirus is a horrible illness and children do get it and do get sick from it, but these other illnesses don’t go away just because the coronavirus is present,” said Bruce, who’s been a pediatrician for 40-plus years.
“Over the years, we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in many illnesses like meningitis, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, to name a few that are totally preventable by taking a vaccine. In areas of the country where people are a little bit vaccine resistant, over the years we’ve seen outbreaks of different illnesses like measles and mumps. So, these illnesses don’t go away just because the coronavirus is here. The children need to come in and get their immunizations.”
As an example, Bruce said children at 2, 4 and 6 months need to have “adequate coverage” against meningitis. They saw many cases of meningitis a month before vaccines were available.
“That’s totally been eliminated and it could come right back, if the children do not get their vaccines, so 2, 4 and 6 months and, depending on the schedule, 12 months, 15 months, 18 months, those children definitely need their vaccines,” he added.
The practice is also taking various steps to limit exposure to COVID-19. The waiting room is shut down with chairs taken out. Parents and children come to the parking lot and let staff know they’ve arrived, Bruce said. They’re escorted back to an exam room.
“All the staff in the office are wearing masks and we ask that the children over age 2 try to wear masks if they will and the parents definitely need to be wearing a mask,” he said. “Obviously, hand washing is very important as well.”
Cecil, of The Cecil Clinic, has also seen several missed appointments and rescheduling. She said people can’t afford to delay childhood immunizations and explained that declining vaccine rates, even if only for a few months, raises concern that children will be at risk for preventable diseases.
She described it a top priority for people to be at appointments in-person if they have a child younger than 2, who is due for a wellness visit and immunizations. The clinic is taking different steps to keep families safe, including telehealth and screening questionnaires.
“It is safe to come in for your shots,” she said.
