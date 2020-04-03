The 56th annual Dogwood Trail will open in Paducah on Wednesday, the Paducah Civic Beautification Board announced in a release Thursday.
“Celebrating the resilience and beauty of the dogwood tree seems fitting as we as a city face the challenges of COVID-19,” Dogwood Trail Chairperson Jackie Smith said. “We ask that our community light their dogwood trees, landscaping and most importantly their American flags to celebrate our traditions and patriotism.”
Homeowners along the 12-mile trail are asked to light up their flowers, shrubs and, of course, dogwoods from Wednesday through April 15. Many of the houses will be lit with green lights as requested by Gov. Andy Beshear to show solidarity and compassion for victims of COVID-19.
Dogwood Trail signs will be in place while the trees are in bloom.
“As a show of unity, the prize money that would have been provided to the Dogwood Trail winners will be donated to Community Kitchen to help those most in need at this time,” Smith added. “Next year, the Paducah Civic Beautification Board will resume awarding prizes to our best in trail.”
The public is requested to practice social distancing while enjoying this self-guided driving tour.
For more information about the Dogwood Trail, including the map, visit www.paducahky.gov/ dogwood-trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.