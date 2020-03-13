The Dogwood Landscape Lighting Sale is postponed until March 21 due to Saturday’s threat of rain, the city of Paducah reported.
It will now take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21 at Paducah Power System, 1500 Broadway. The Paducah Civic Beautification Board and PPS are hosting the event.
Residents can stop by PPS on March 21 to buy a spotlight to light their Dogwoods and plants. It’s cash only and costs $20 per light.
