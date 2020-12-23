MAYFIELD — Mayfield Independent School District wants to help its students who may be affected by the loss of two of their own.
The district announced it is offering emotional support services after 13-year-old Kjae and 8-year-old Kycohn were killed Sunday morning at their home. The district also will offer parents guidance for explaining loss to their children.
“We want our kids to know that we are here for them,” Superintendent Joe Henderson said in a news release. “Even with Christmas break, our guidance counselors are available to those students who are hurting that need emotional support. Counselors can also help parents through answering some hard questions.”
Parents wishing to utilize the service can go to the district’s website (www.mayfield.kyschools.us) and fill out a short form. Marian Fickey, one of two counselors at Mayfield Elementary, said they would be checking their emails regularly for submissions throughout Christmas break, and that they would reach out to families seeking their help and guidance.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 released additional information after the autopsy reports came in Tuesday morning from the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s office in Madisonville.
KSP said the preliminary autopsy reports confirmed the family died from gunshot wounds. KSP believes that Kyle Milliken, 41, of Mayfield, shot and killed his wife, Ashley P. Milliken, 35, and their two sons, in their home on Smith’s Lane on Sunday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
Community members are planning a balloon release in the family’s memory to be held Thursday, December 24 at 4 p.m. at Kess Creek Park in Mayfield.
— Mayfield Messenger
