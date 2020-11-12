The Distinguished Veteran Award is given to a local veteran who has made a difference in the community, and the lives around them.
Serving in both Korea and Vietnam, this year’s recipient, like most Marines, doesn’t consider himself a hero ... but he is a hero.
At 18 years old, something happened for one senior at Salem High School in Livingston County.
“People told me, said, ‘You can’t be a Marine,’ and of course, that turned something on.”
Rubel Ramage left school, started working toward his GED, and in January 1950, he became a Marine.
It was a time of peace, but not for long. North Korea invaded South Korea — and Ramage was called into action.
“I was the gunner on gun No. 4 in the battery of six guns.”
It was winter time with bitter temperatures, and brutal terrain.
“Getting to the top of the hill wasn’t easy. We had — I remember small arms fire kicking in the snow and throwing snow around.”
The battle of Chosin Reservoir. If you stopped moving, you froze. Move too much, you get hit.
“The Chinese did come up the hill and they got within just, oh, 6, 10 feet from us, really. I was throwing grenades and I can remember to this day what one of them looked like under the illumination that was still being fired into the sky.”
When asked when Ramage started sharing his story, he said it took some time to open up about his experiences.
“Today more than any other time, I guess,” Ramage said.
“Sometimes you would say something about your experiences and of course the people that you’re talking to don’t have any idea what you went through. There are things that you’d like to forget. Things that you wished never happened. But you can’t deny that they did.”
These images are forever etched in his memory.
“I lost a lot of friends. When we go back to that hill that I was on, on the Chosin Reservoir, we had people that were injured, wounded and killed. You never forget.”
Ramage is known as one of the “The Chosin Few” who survived.
Once back in the states, Ramage went off to fight in Vietnam.
“I remember looking out the window of the airplane as we were landing, and they were shelling the far end of the airport. They were receiving some mortar fire and I thought, ‘My goodness, this is a quick way of going into a combat location.’ ”
In 1970 — after two decades of service — Ramage retired from the Marine Corps, but once a Marine, always a Marine.
“Well, that’s true. That’s true. I catch myself every day of doing something that I’ve learned. For one thing, my belt buckle,” he said with a laugh. “When I dress — it’s what they call a military line.”
He’s 88 years old and still following dress code.
After retiring from the Marines, Ramage continued serving the nation as a postmaster with the U.S. Postal Service.
Toy earns Patriot honor
The Patriot Award is given each year to a non-veteran, a person who dedicates their time serving veterans and veteran causes in the community.
This year’s recipient has spent the last several months making sure local veterans have what they need to protect themselves against COVID-19.
Kathy Toy’s passion for serving service members started long before the pandemic hit. She spent more than 20 years as a respiratory therapist and registered nurse.
With every press of the petal and turn of the wheel of her sewing machine, Toy is one step closer to making another mask. She’s sewn about 100 so far, donating all of them to the local VA clinic.
“I do think about who’s going to be wearing it, and if they wear it.” Toy said. “I mean, I want them to wear it, and know that someone made it for them with love and I want them to be protected.”
It’s one of many projects she’s been part of with the Daughters of the American Revolution.
With her hands full of masks and a truck packed with food, she takes a trip about once a month to the VA clinic.
“These men, a lot of them go there for their supplies and not just their medical needs but for food,” Toy said.
Toy grew up during the Vietnam War, witnessing protests and soldiers being sent off to battle.
“Listening to their stories now, I just have a greater understanding of what they went through,” she said.
With every story, her passion for helping Vietnam veterans grows deeper, making sure each one gets the respect they deserve.
“The Vietnam veterans seem to be more moved by the pinning that we do, and honoring them for what they’ve done for our country because it was long overdue for the respect that they should have gotten,” Toy said. “I mean, they didn’t want to go. They didn’t want to do that. And, we appreciate what they’ve done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.