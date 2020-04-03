Nick Dietrich, who served as the interim principal at Clark Elementary School since October, was named the full-time principal of the school, according to a release issued by the Paducah Independent School District on Wednesday.
Dietrich has worked in the Paducah school system for 19 years. He began his career at McNabb Elementary School, where he taught third grade for 12 years and fifth-grade social studies and science for two years.
He has been at Clark Elementary for five years. He taught fourth-grade reading for three years and was the assistant principal for one year before becoming the interim principal.
Dietrich took the helm of Clark in October when former principal Steve Ybarzabal became the principal of the Paducah Area Technical Center, which will move to the newly-built Paducah Innovation Hub this summer.
Dietrich received his specialist degree in education/Rank 1 in administration, master of arts degree in special education and bachelor of arts degree in elementary education, all from Murray State University.
“We are excited to welcome someone with Nick Dietrich’s abilities as the new Clark Elementary principal,” school district Assistant Superintendent Will Black said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.