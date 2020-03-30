As people around the commonwealth and the Purchase Area continue to adjust to life in the time of COVID-19, mental health services have become increasingly important.
Katie Englert, president of Paducah’s Compass Counseling, hasn’t put helping people on hold. She’s continued working with her clients over the phone.
“Everything has shifted for everyone. Every single thing we do down to the way we interact and spend time with friends and family has all changed in the blink of an eye basically and it’s overwhelming,” Englert told The Sun. “If you struggle with a mental health issue that doesn’t go away during this time so making the adjustments and being able to access your therapist in a different way is pretty incredible.”
This kind of therapist/client interaction is called telehealth.
Another Compass counselor has come to see telehealth as a necessity in everyone’s mental health toolkit nowadays.
“Before this crisis I saw the value of telehealth as providing a means of convenience for clients,” Justin Lewis said. “Now, along with everyone else, I see it as a necessity. Being able to, first of all, continue therapy that is already underway and for those isolated to know they have an option for support during what can be trying times.”
Englert is perhaps the only board-certified telehealth practitioner in the state, which became extremely relevant when people stopped being able to visit their therapist’s office because of social distancing regulations and other precautions taken against COVID-19 spread.
After Englert became certified a little over two years ago, she created a course to teach other therapists in telehealth. Up until about two weeks ago, she hadn’t instructed very many fellow counselors.
“To train people on that became important basically overnight. Since then I’ve trained over a hundred therapists across that state of Kentucky in how to continue to support their clients through this major change in our day-to-day lives. It’s been pretty intense.”
A guidance issued by the Kentucky Department of Insurance on March 18 will allow easier access to telehealth for people across the state. Patients will be able to establish new relationships with telehealth providers without having to meet in person “as long as the provider determines that telehealth would be medically appropriate” and the Insurance Department will not impose penalties in connection with the good faith provision of telehealth using non-public facing audio or video communication products.
“We have entered various orders to allow more telehealth in Kentucky than ever before, and what that means is that those of you that don’t need to immediately see a doctor but have either ongoing conditions or reasons that you need to talk to (a health care provider) or get services, you can now do more of that than ever through telehealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in his March 25 update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Anyone curious about telehealth counseling works can find information at www.compass paducah.com or by emailing Englert via info@compasscounselingky.com.
“We know that a lot of people are feeling pretty alone and isolated right now and that’s not something you have to experience,” Englert said. “There are people available to help you. We just don’t want people to hesitate to reach out whether it’s to us or anyone else.”
