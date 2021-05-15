Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seized more than $10,000 worth of drugs Wednesday and arrested a Paducah man on related firearm-enhanced drug trafficking charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, detectives received information alleging that methamphetamine and cocaine trafficking were taking place at 1034 Martin Luther King Drive, apartment A, in Paducah. Detectives got a search warrant for the apartment and a vehicle on the property.
At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives found Troy Simelton, 39, a resident of the apartment, in his vehicle. Simelton was arrested after a search of the residence and vehicle revealed various illegal drugs and a shotgun, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
In all, detectives reported finding about 55 grams of crystal meth, 30 grams of powder cocaine, 5 grams of crack cocaine, 250 grams of synthetic marijuana, 5 grams of marijuana, a 12-gauge shotgun and money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales, authorities said.
The seized drugs have an estimated street value of more than $10,000, according to the news release.
Simelton is a convicted felon and unable to legally possess firearms, authorities said.
Simelton was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.