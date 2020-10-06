Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.
A residence in the West Paducah area has been experiencing repeated trespassing and burglaries over the past several months. Surveillance cameras were set up and several photos of a suspect were captured during the early morning hours. The suspect wasn’t recognized by the owners and doesn’t have permission to be on the property, according to the sheriff’s department.
If anyone recognizes the man in the accompanying photo, contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or via the department Facebook page.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. You also may call 270-443-TELL (270-443-8355). Phones are answered 24 hours a day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.