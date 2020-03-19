Deputies seeking burglary suspect

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect.
Deputies said an unknown male took a glass case containing various knives from the Southern Pride Truck Stop on Tuesday night.
Surveillance photos provided by the sheriff’s office show the suspect and the vehicle he and the female left in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-444-4719.
