McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Paducah woman Monday on charges relating to scamming a young adult out of thousands of dollars.
The sheriff’s office said it began investigating last December an allegation that a young adult was being exploited. Allegations were that the suspect was creating false impressions of need in order to have the victim give money.
“Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, along with Adult Protective Services, were able to substantiate that the young adult victim was an adult who needed protecting, as defined by Kentucky Revised Statutes. The adult was found to be easily susceptible to being exploited,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Jetta Owen, 19, created multiple false reasons that she needed money. Owen claimed to need money for her children as well as for surgery, but she does not have children and she was not being seen by a physician, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities believe these were created as a means to have the victim continue to give her money.
Owen received in excess of $5,000 from the victim throughout 2020, according to the news release.
Owen is charged with “knowingly exploiting an adult by a person over $300,” which is a Class C felony, punishable by 5-10 years in prison, the sheriff’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.