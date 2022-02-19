Deaf student to transfer to KSD from Concord

Students in Lonna Starnes’ first-grade class at Concord Elementary School had a going-away party Friday for a special classmate, but they gave her several gifts to remind her of their friendship.
Harper Griffith is deaf, and Monday will be her first day at the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD) in Danville. It will be a difficult transition, but bolstered by her friends’ support, she will be able to push through and make new friends at her new school.
Griffith is the daughter of Destiny and Alexander Maples of Paducah, and she has been going to Concord Elementary for preschool, kindergarten and first grade.
Paige Alleyne is a retired teacher of the deaf and hard-of-hearing for McCracken County schools, but she came out of retirement to interpret and teach Griffith and to teach Griffith’s teachers and friends about sign language.
“I was asked to come and be an interpreter for Harper last year when she was in kindergarten after a year of retirement,” Alleyne said. “I taught for McCracken County for 15 years.
“It’s just been wonderful. I love Harper, and this is bittersweet, but it’s the best thing for her to go to KSD. Her teacher will be deaf and she’ll have six other deaf students in her classroom there. Everyone there signs, and her world will just be language, ASL (American Sign Language) all day long.”
Alleyne said that Griffith is “super-excited” for the change, although she has enjoyed being a student at Concord, too.
“I can say that Concord Elementary has welcomed Harper from Day 1 with open arms,” Alleyne said. “We had a (professional training) that I taught that teachers came to, willing to learn sign language, and they’ve continued to teach fingerspelling and signs and communicate with her walking down the hall.”
Alleyne said that three of Griffith’s good friends are almost fluent in sign language and would speak with her often.
Alleyne said that Griffith’s room at KSD would be prepared for her with Minnie Mouse designs, which she will enjoy.
“She is super-excited to go,” Alleyne said. “I’m sure it will be a little bit scary at first, but I think she’s just going to blossom. We’re going to communicate with her via videophone and try to keep in touch with the class and see how she’s doing.”
The McCracken County school district provides a bus for local hearing-impaired and vision-impaired students who go to the Kentucky School for the Deaf or the Kentucky School for the Blind, which is in Louisville. The bus leaves Sunday afternoon and takes them to their schools. The bus brings the students back home on Friday for the weekend.
The schools have dormitories for their students, so the life is very much like college students.
During the going-away party on Friday, Griffith’s classmates brought her presents, including photos of themselves, stuffed toys and a giant pillow that she can further decorate her KSD room with.
Griffith’s teacher said her student has been “absolutely wonderful.”
“She is smart and kind and sassy and will tell me if I mess up on a name sign or another sign,” Starnes said. “Harper has actually taught me more than I have taught her, honestly. She is phenomenal.
“She was a little shy (when she started school at Concord). She didn’t want to sign much, but once she got into our classroom — and everybody in our building has been amazing. We all have tried to learn some sort of signs. We don’t want her to feel like she can’t communicate with anybody in our building.”
Starnes said that the rest of the class has taken Griffith in as a part of the class in everything it does.
“It hurts our hearts to see her go to KSD,” Starnes said. “We know it’s what’s best for her, but she’s part of our classroom family.”
