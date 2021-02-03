MAYFIELD — The pandemic has lingered in Graves County for almost a year now. As of Tuesday, 81 people have died because of the virus since last March.
For one local man, that’s 81 too many.
Kenny Glover, the deacon of a local church, wants everyone to remember those that died of COVID-19 and is encouraging their families to come forward and write the names of their loved ones lost to the virus.
Glover has placed handmade wooden crosses on the Northside Church of Christ lawn to represent the lives COVID-19 has taken in Graves County.
There were 80 crosses on Monday.
“There’s 80 people in the county that died from this stuff and we wanted to do something to honor their lives. Seems like a lot to me from one county,” Glover said Monday.
Later that same day, the Graves County Health Department confirmed one more death.
The first cross Glover put down was for Beverly Haley, who was among the Mills Manor residents who contracted the virus last year. Around this same time, government restrictions were imposed in an effort to keep the virus contained and away from those it posed the most danger to, especially senior residents.
Haley’s daughter, Pam Carter, said the family couldn’t see Haley except through Facetime while she was sick, even when she was in the hospital for three weeks. At first it seemed Carter’s 83-year-old mother would pull through, but she ultimately passed away on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, from COVID-19.
Almost a year later, Carter hopes her mother didn’t think she had been abandoned.
“Deep down, I’m kind of hoping she didn’t know what was going on ’cause we didn’t want her to think that we didn’t want to come see her,” Carter said.
Though Haley was the only one named among the white crosses, Glover said anyone is welcome to go write the name of, or even tie a ribbon for, their loved ones who died from COVID-19.
They made an additional 20 crosses. Although Glover would prefer not to use any more of them, he was “afraid” he’d have to.
Glover added that he would leave the crosses up for a few months.
The Graves County Health Department announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total seen since March to 3,354.
So far in the Purchase Area, 290 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. Aside from the 81 residents of Graves County, 91 in McCracken have died, 46 in Calloway, 38 in Marshall, 12 in Fulton, 11 in Hickman, seven in Ballard and four in Carlisle.
