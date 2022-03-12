By way of reminder, nature doesn’t give a rip about clocks and human timekeeping.
According to our man-made measurement system, we’ve got a regular change in the works. Sunday is the shift to daylight saving time, Central Daylight Time hereabouts. It is the occasion when we set our clocks ahead one hour.
Most specifically, our time jumps ahead 60 minutes at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. It instantaneously becomes 3 a.m. at that stroke of the clock. Oddly, any time between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on March 13 will not exist. With that in mind, don’t make any appointment for, say, 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. There will be no such time.
By our system, Sunday will be only 23 hours long. It is sort of a set-aside program, however. We won’t notice that the hour will be in storage, but we will get it back Nov. 6 when daylight saving time reverts to standard time.
On that autumn Sunday, the change back to standard also comes at 2 a.m. Yet, on that occasion the clocks will revert to 1 a.m. again. That hour from 1-2 a.m. will be experienced twice. If you set any appointment at, say, 1:30 a.m., you should clarify which one, the initial time or the re-run.
To keep your clocks adjusted properly, you could refrain from going to bed tonight, staying up until 2 a.m. tomorrow to set those timepieces an hour ahead. Or I suppose you could set your alarm for just before 2 a.m., sleeping for a bit but arising briefly to manipulate your chronometers.
Most sane people, however, are content to have their clocks go off for a short while, adjusting the time an hour ahead before bedding down tonight. And there’s little wrong with technically oversleeping an hour and dealing with it after anormal Sunday morning wake-up.
If you have to set your clocks ahead at 2 a.m., you’re way too anal for your own good.
If nature had a sense of humor, it would be laughing at us for all this foolishness.
The clock for all that is wild — with the possible exception of us — is the sun. More exactly it is the daily length of daylight, which is properly called the photo period.
On the basis of one day, the sun and its light determine the daily cycle of animals, birds, fish, insects, plant life in its many forms, the whole deal.
Just among animals, for instance, there are those that are diurnal or primarily active by day. The flip-flop of that is those that are nocturnal, chiefly active by night. There are those, too, that have a foot or two or four in both worlds as crepuscular. That is being most active during the hours of dawn and dusk.
Examples? For common critters, squirrels are diurnal, raccoons are nocturnal and white-tailed deer are crepuscular. All these animals are the same animals 24 hours a day, of course, but they are most active, out and about and feeding, during the hours of their strong suit. And the only clock they need to keep them on time is an internal clock that seems to drive them.
People are naturally diurnal, best suited to be active by day. That seems to be built into our species in that we struggle trying to accomplish anything in pure darkness. Our eyes are built such that we see great in daylight but not worth a hoot in absence of the same.
You can spook a deer at night, and it will run through the woods, negotiating the timber like it had headlights. I’ve tried that and it doesn’t work. Running headlong into those trees is really painful. No, unlike much wildlife, we humans have daylight eyeballs.
Artificial light allows many folks to become night people, up with the hoot owls much more than nature intended. Almost nobody limits their activities to just hours of sunlight, but that really is an adaptation to technology. If you were to go back thousands of years, mankind would have been much more strictly diurnalthen.
Goingback about two and a half centuries ago, Benjamin Franklin came up with the notion of a time adaptation to make the most of available daylight. His concern was that people were staying up more at night and burning expensive candles, but meanwhile the same folks were sleeping past dawn the next morning.
His idea of manipulating our clock settings to center our activities more during hours of sunlight and relegating more of the darkness to hours when most people were sleeping became the basis daylight savings time.
That was applied later or as a means of saving energy as electricity rather than burning candles. The principle is the same.
Personally, my advice to the legislative lords of chronology would be to invoke daylight saving time Sunday morning — and then leave it in effect that way forever.
Most people I have queried on this topic don’t mind it staying darker an hour longer in the mornings that comes with DST. But they universally appreciate the extra hour of daylight in the late afternoons.
I’ve not found anyone who looks forward to darkness at 5 p.m. when daylight time expires in the autumn as is now the schedule.
SteveVantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted atoutdoors@paducahsun.com.
