Daryl Maurice Ivery, 40, of Paducah, passed away at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his residence.
He attended Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah. He was formerly employed at Hannan Supply Company as a sales representative.
He is survived by his life-partner, TaLanda Wilson; three daughters, Elayah Wilson, Deziar Wilson and Cali Ivery, all of Paducah; his father, Oreese Ivery, of Paducah; five brothers, Lorenzo “Gerald” Roston, Brian Jordan, Quan Matchem, all of Paducah, Oreese Ivery, Jr. of Lexington, and Nolan Ivery, of Carrolton, Texas; two sisters, Katrina Ivery Ferguson, of Lexington, and Shantia Matchem, of Paducah; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lovie Mae Coleman Ivery and grandmothers, Betty Louise Williams and Gladys Ivery.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Alfred Anderson and Brian Jordan will officiate and burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
All attendees must wear a mask. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
