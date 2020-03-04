Dancing With Our Stars nets nearly $300,000

Neither Dr. Allison Rains nor Eric Straub had ever danced before — at least not formally. Neither had ever participated in a cancer research fundraiser before either.
But the two first-timers came up big in this year’s Dancing With Our Stars event, bringing in more than $100,000 each for the American Cancer Society.
Rains, an emergency room physician at Baptist Health Paducah, and Straub, an attorney, combined to raise more than two thirds of the more than $292,000 raised for the event, which was Saturday night.
ACS Community Development Manager Janel Tate called 2020 “one of the highest” totals the event has ever brought in.
“This was really a beautiful community event,” she said.
More than 3,000 people donated to the fundraiser, which Tate said funds ACS research and programs.
Rains, who lost her grandfather to cancer, said she was floored at the community response to her efforts, and the recognition of her dancing, which garnered her a “fan favorite” award along with her fundraising award.
“I dance a lot in my bathroom, I dance a lot with my kids,” she laughed, noting she’s never had a class or danced formally before.
“I feel like it was a full-time job for the last six months, between the dancing and fundraising,” she said.
“I’m very excited and just so thankful to each and every single person that donated or supported me. I think everyone should get credit for what they did.”
Straub, also a newcomer to dancing and fundraising for ACS, lost his mother to a rare liver cancer in 2018.
He said having a loved one go through cancer changed his perspective on the disease, and he praised recent research and clinical trials like the one that helped his mother extend her life and enjoy better quality than she was expected to have.
“To keep losing people to cancer, it’s just not right,” Straub said.
“We’ve got to keep the effort up and raise awareness.”
He said he’d never been part of the event before and, though time consuming, said he enjoyed learning to dance and raising funds for a worthwhile cause.
“It was really amazing for me to see that the community really rally around this,” he said.
“It’s cool to see so many people invested in this and that people are willing to act for it.”
In all, Straub raised $100,825, while Rains brought in $119,289. They were crowned as co-winners, while audiologist Dr. Whitney Cope took runner-up.
