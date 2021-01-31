EDDYVILLE — If you Google the phrase “Local Boy Makes Good,” don’t be surprised if Bill Cunningham turns up.
That phrase is “old newspaper-speak for a genre of story that newspapers generally like to do,” says ask.metafilter.com. In a sense, this blending of the definition of a very “old-school” phrase, with retrieving that definition via the ultramodern worldwide web, just might be the perfect setting to profile this favorite son of Lyon County.
Cunningham earned a bachelor’s degree at Murray State in 1966, majoring in pre-law. From there, he earned a Juris Doctorate degree in 1969 from the University of Kentucky College of Law. His law career included serving as Eddyville city attorney (1974-91), public defender for the Kentucky State Penitentiary (1974-76), Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 56th Judicial District (1976-88), trial commissioner for the Lyon County District Court (1989-92), circuit court judge for the 56th Judicial District (1991-2007), and Kentucky Supreme Court justice (2006-19).
In addition, he has authored five books on regional history as well as a history of the Kentucky State Penitentiary at Eddyville. A U.S. Army veteran, who served in Korea, Germany, and Vietnam, he and his wife, Paula, have five sons and 11 grandchildren.
“I tell people I came within 100 yards of being born in prison, across the street from Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville,” he said recently. “I left there when they flooded us out with Barkley Dam and Lake Barkley and grew up down in the bottom. When I turned 15, we moved to Benton, where I graduated from high school. I tell people that area of Benton is the only hometown I have that’s not under water. I’m blessed to have two hometowns.”
Cunningham earned a degree at Murray State, majoring in pre-law. Then, “when I graduated from the University of Kentucky law school, Uncle Sam grabbed me and I went into the Army for four years. It was a tremendous education. I would not be the person I am today without it,” he said.
“For one thing, I met my wife on the island of Sardinia. She’s from Charlotte, N.C. Her mother and dad had given her a trip to Europe, when she graduated and she stayed five years. The first time I saw her, she was kissing her boyfriend goodbye. It was kind of, I guess, providential; it broadened my world. We had to do a lot of travel (in the Army) — all over Europe, then the Orient — Vietnam and Korea. It was a huge, huge part of my life.”
One might say all that made him the man he is today. “I was the most fortunate person in the world, because I grew up with a prison out my front door and a river to my back,” he recalled. “My dad worked on the river and I got to know the river lore and hiked and camped on the river. I really needed both — that influence that nature had on me and that insight into human nature.
“I saw the better side of inmates, but I also knew they were there for doing something bad,” he continued. “Then later, as a prosecutor and judge, I saw the worst of them. In my growth, it helped to reaffirm that everybody is Jeckyl and Hyde, both good and bad.
“About the only mail I get now is jail mail. I get 10-15 letters per week from inmates; they’re friends of mine. It all comes down to respect. I’ve sentenced people to death and to a life sentence and prosecuted them. I’ve always done it with respect. That way, you maintain a certain friendship with these people. I’ve had very few problems with inmates.”
Despite his eventual career, including encountering inmates, “I was a sensitive child growing up and I really didn’t want to leave Old Eddyville,” he remembered. “So, when we moved to Benton, I wrote a piece and I was 14 years old at the time, telling about the emotional experience I had in that relocation. I wrote to Bill Powell, who was with the Paducah Sun-Democrat, and he told me to come on down. So, my parents took me and he wrote a column on it and put my first published article in the paper. I thought I was hot stuff.”
Cunningham admits, “The reputation grabbed ahold of me and I got kind of a big head. Then, I went to college and had freshman composition; I thought I would knock it out of the park. I made a D; it was bleeding red at every pore. I took those two courses and learned to write.”
He continued, “In college, I had a column with the Lyon County paper. When you write regularly, you’ve got to read regularly. I went to college and I didn’t have a high grade-point average, but I was at the top of my class in law school, because all the exams were in writing. In law school, I was editor of the student journal.”
Cunningham has authored six books. “I’ve written an autobiography during the pandemic for my children and grandkids. It’s in the hands of an editor now. It might or might not be published. Writers have to write; you have to work at it. You never learn entirely how to write; you’re always learning.”
Growing up in a close-knit small town, then having that town flooded underwater and relocated had their effects.
“For one thing, it made me very, very sensitive to preservation,” he said. “In Old Eddyville, there were homes that were 75-150 years old. Also, the fact that it takes a village to raise a child. … I just think that growing up in a small town, people are genuine and it molds your character. I had wonderful parents, but they’re not the only ones who raised me. Everybody in town raised me. You pick up values through osmosis.”
