During a nationwide health crisis, some essential workers like police and firefighters operate with high visibility and inspire talk of heroism and front-line service.
But behind the scenes, other critical workers operate with less fanfare, providing services necessary to keep some areas of life functioning normally — trash collection, in particular.
With schools out, more people working from home or laid off, and people staying in due to COVID-19 concerns, Paducah Public Works Director Chris Yarber has seen a daily surge in the amount of trash that needs collected.
“For people to be able to set their trash and waste outside, and be assured that it will be picked up and disposed of is very important,” Yarber said, adding he’s seen his own home producing much more garbage than usual.
“With the warm weather coming, even if you had to hold it in your garage for a few days, you’re going to have problems with bugs, flies, smells.”
Yarber said the department has extended its hours for solid waste removal — instead of beginning at 7 a.m., crews now roll out at 4 a.m.
Sanitation workers would previously pick up bags left outside a full rolling bin during the once-a-week collection. However, they’re now requiring all trash to be inside the bins, but have allowed residents to schedule fee-free extra pickups during the week.
“We don’t want the employees to have to physically touch the bags even though they wear gloves,” Yarber said.
Tim Carruthers, who’s worked in the sanitation division for 10 years, said crews are trying to maximize efficiency despite the extra pickups.
“We have a mantra to try to treat every house like it’s our own house,” Carruthers said.
Carruthers said the viral threat has increased trash collectors’ hygiene habits.
“Mainly it’s the disinfection of my hands, we disinfect our vehicles that we ride in,” he said.
“I wear a mask, try to keep some hand sanitizer with me at all times, wipe down the things that I touch the most.”
Despite working a job that’s often unsung, Carruthers said he’s experienced an increase in appreciation from the public.
“A lot of people they stop us when they see us out. They encourage us to keep up the good work,” he said.
“It means a lot to me.”
If trash was allowed to accumulate, Yarber said the effects could be more significant than annoyed homeowners.
“You’d see people start to dump trash in hidden places,” he said, noting tires, which require a fee for disposal, often get left on the side of the road.
Raccoons and dogs, he said, also tend to get into refuse that sits around for too long.
And while he said first responders deserve all the praise they get, public works employees — whether in sanitation, the road crew, fleet maintenance or janitorial staff — are all critical in keeping the city operating.
“I was always taught growing up that being a professional is not what you do, it’s how you do what you do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.