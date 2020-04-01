In the midst of concerns about COVID-19, a local creative center is helping produce parts for personal protective equipment.
Sprocket Inc. has its 3D printers working 24 hours a day to produce equipment for medical facilities, convalescent centers, nursing homes and individuals.
“It’s really fascinating what people are doing,” Sprocket Board Chairwoman Monica Bilak said Tuesday.
A group of makers who already frequent Sprocket are producing plastic parts for face shields, folding pieces for cloth masks and, at the behest of medical groups, aerosol barriers designed to block transmission of airborne particles.
“The ingenuity of our community and our nation has been really fun to watch,” Bilak said.
“Even though it’s a scary time, it’s really nice to have really smart, creative people in our country that can figure this stuff out.”
The team producing the equipment found open-source plans for the devices, and set their printers to produce nonstop.
Bilak said the items are inexpensive to manufacture, and they’re not charging money, though donations are welcomed.
“People are reaching out and we’re just producing as the need arises,” she said.
Bilak said only two or three people are working in the Sprocket space at a time, in order to maintain distancing guidelines.
The ingenuity on display has made her proud of the role micromanufacturing can play in vital services.
She also thanked Minuteman Press for donating the plastic to be used in the face shields.
“They’re doing it because they love it,” she said. “They share the work and it benefits us as a society.”
Sprocket’s Facebook page, facebook.com/paducahinno vation, features photos and videos of the items being produced, as well as links to donate money to Sprocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.