MAYFIELD — The Mayfield City Council witnessed one of its top employees receive an award from the Kentucky League of Cities Monday evening. Mayfield Fire Chief and Mayfield-Graves County Emergency Medical Service Director Jeremy Creason was selected out of 20,000 municipal employees across the state for his exemplary work ethic and unwavering devotion to the communities in Mayfield and Graves County.
Kentucky League of Cities Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney said Creason “rose through the ranks very quickly, very young,” after becoming a Mayfield firefighter in 2008. He added that his being the fire chief of a city the size of Mayfield at age 34 “is quite an accomplishment.”
“That quick rise helped prepare him to be a leader and I’ve heard all the things that he’s done in order to prepare you all, keep your citizens safer during this pandemic where there’s so much unknown,” Chaney said. “And he is the city’s go-to resource for guidance on this pandemic. And likewise I’m sure his peers across the state call on him for guidance.”
U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-Kentucky) also appeared on C-SPAN to recognize Creason for his hard work.
Moved by the praise, Creason noted that both the fire department and ambulance service each operate as a team and that he would not be in his current position were it not for the dedication and hard work of his personnel.
“The men and women who work under me, who go out and risk their lives every single day, their actions make me look good,” Creason said. “And it’s just an honor to work with them and to see the great things they do every day.”
As part of his recognition, KLC awarded $1,000 to the non-profit organization of his choice, which was the Graves County chapter of Moses Basket. The organization works to assist foster parents and to alleviate stress to the children who are acclimating to a new living environment.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan initially nominated Creason for the award.
