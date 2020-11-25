METROPOLIS, Ill. — With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Massac County, Sheriff Chad Kaylor informed the Massac County Commission this week that procedures at the courthouse will change starting next Monday.
Kaylor announced access to the courthouse and its offices will be restricted.
“The courthouse will still be open for business, just in a different way,” he said Monday.
Just as in the spring, the courthouse is remaining open with the county taking precautions and following the Illinois Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
“I didn’t want to have to do it, but I figured it was coming,” Kaylor told the commissioners of the change in procedure. “I was waiting to see what the courts would do.”
Kaylor explained Massac County Circuit Court is postponing misdemeanor and traffic court cases until January. First appearances and cases needing immediate court action will proceed as necessary. He noted court will be open at a limited capacity to people on the docket only; no outside visitors will be allowed in court.
Kaylor noted the holiday season is a good time to limit public access to the building, as there aren’t as many court cases between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“With the general election and property tax fizzled out, I think it will limit the number of people coming in, other than court. I think right now would be a good time to do it,” he said.
Kaylor suggested Massac Countians needing to conduct business with any of the offices located in the courthouse to call them first to see if their business can be conducted over the phone or that they call to make an appointment. A list of office phone numbers will be posted at the main entrance.
Kaylor told the commission he’s not sure how long the revision to courthouse procedures will last. He said he plans “to play it by ear until further notice and see what happens with the numbers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.