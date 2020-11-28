COVID incidence rates soar statewide; Caldwell at 89.7

The COVID-19 incidence rate for Caldwell County on Wednesday was 89.7 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. While that number may seem alarmingly high — and it is — it doesn’t even crack the top 10% of Kentucky’s 120 counties.
Caldwell County’s COVID incidence rate ranks 13th in the state, which reported seven counties with incidence rates above 100 cases per 100,000 people. The state’s incidence rate on Wednesday was 63.879.
The Wednesday incidence rate report — the most recent released by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services — shows 117 Kentucky counties at the red or critical level of incidence, each with 25 or more new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. Of the three at the orange or accelerated level, two — Cumberland and Menifee — are within range of the 25-case threshold.
Caldwell County reported 39 new cases on Wednesday and, as was the case when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States last March, many of those are elderly.
Of Caldwell’s 39 new cases, 23 of them were 60 and older and 13 were 70 and older, including a 96-year-old woman and a 94-year-old woman.
Wednesday’s cases bring Caldwell County’s overall total to 579 cases since the pandemic began. The county reported its first COVID-related deaths last week, which now stands at three.
The Pennyrile District Health Department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases in its five-county region on Wednesday, including 17 in Lyon County, 16 in Livingston, 10 in Trigg and four in Crittenden County.
Those counties’ incidence rates on Wednesday were 66.8 cases per 100,000 people in Livingston County, 53.9 in Lyon, 45.4 in Crittenden and 30.2 in Trigg County. The region’s average incidence rate was 57.2 per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Lee County led all Kentucky counties in COVID-19 incidence rate on Wednesday with an astronomical 495.9 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, meaning that 0.5% of its population had new cases reported in the previous seven days.
Other Kentucky counties with incidence rates above Caldwell County’s 89.7 on Wednesday were Owsley at 174.7, Powell 146.8, Magoffin 128.0, Boyd 118.3, Greenup 110.3, McCracken 101.1, Graves 98.5, Leslie 96.9, Marion 94.1, Washington 92.1 and Clay 91.9.
