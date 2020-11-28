Black Friday looked different this year, with smaller crowds, people keeping their distance, and signs reminding individuals to wear a mask.
Despite the pandemic, people still woke up bright and early to cash in on holiday deals.
Those who shopped at Menards in Paducah waited in their cars until doors opened at 6 a.m. Friday.
Hunter Greenwood and his wife, Jade, were ready to pick out their new home accessory.
“Well, we decided to come out because, she made me, we had to get this 54-inch Ashton Fireplace. Good deal,” Hunter Greenwood said.
It was not a typical Black Friday crowd, but people still made their way inside for Day 1 of the store’s 10-day sales event.
Menards General Manager Stephen McCuan said the store’s first Black Friday went smoothly.
“We’re super excited with the amount of guests that are actually coming out to see us during these times, of course,” McCuan said.
“We make sure that we have a safe environment not only for our guests that are shopping at our stores but for our team members that are working here as well.”
Menards Shopper Martha Autry wore her Santa hat, while her daughter wore reindeer antlers.
“This is a ritual for my daughter and I, we try to do it every Christmas, it’s just one of those mother-daughter things,” Autry said.
She said she was not concerned about shopping this Black Friday, because she had a plan.
“I have my mask and I have my hand sanitizer, doing my best to stay 6 feet apart,” she said.
“We’re not going anywhere that’s real crowded, we’re just kind of in and out. If it’s too crowded, we don’t go.”
The Greenwoods had different expectations for the day.
“There’s not nearly as many people here as I expected actually, compared to a typical black Friday, I’d say,” Hunter Greenwood said.
It seemed to be the same over at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. There was holiday decor, Christmas music playing, and families everywhere.
There was a long line at Game Stop and Bath and Body Works, but everywhere else was pretty easy to get to.
Stores had caution tape and barricades, but many people also waited in their cars.
Sisters Breanne and Bailey Wilkinson finished up the rest of their shopping.
“I was able to get most of my shopping done this year online. There was a couple of things that I wanted to look at for different people in person though, so that’s why we came out,” Breanne Wilkinson said.
They felt it was their duty to get out and shop.
“I think with COVID a lot of the businesses have taken really big hits, corporations, and small businesses all together,” she said.
“I think it’s really important for people to come out on Black Friday, support them whether it’s online or in person.”
The mall opened at 6 a.m. on Friday, with some stores opening at 5:30 a.m. If you would like to learn more about their “Make it Magical Holiday Hours,” visit the Kentucky Oaks Mall website, kentuckyoaks mall.com.
