Revenue is the biggest question mark for McCracken County Fiscal Court members as they develop next year’s budget.
They discussed the budget during a workshop Tuesday, which took place via videoconference. It was the first of several scheduled for county officials.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer spoke about the uncertainty facing the court as it tries to plan around the COVID-19 crisis.
“Once we understand revenue as best we can, and I think understand is a very a loose term, it’s some kind of a wild guess — if nothing else — where we’re going to be financially,” Clymer said.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle projects a loss of around $1.3 million in occupational taxes due to unemployment numbers stemming from COVID-19, in addition to a decline in jail revenue due to decreased inmate population.
Income from the transient room tax also expected to have a steep decline in collections for the months of the COVID-19 crisis with so few people traveling.
The court hopes to pass the budget ordinance by the end of June to submit it to the state by July 1. At least three more budget workshops will take place over the next month — they are set for 10 a.m. May 5, 12 and 19 and can be viewed on the county’s YouTube feed.
Around this time last year, Doolittle predicted an “austere” year for the court. He used that same word this time around as he led commissioners and Clymer through a presentation on what he thinks revenue will look like for fiscal year 2021.
“As we entered the budget season last year and introduced the budget, we were focused on the declining fund balance position and built our budget strategy around responding to that — eventually significantly implementing the tax for insurance premiums,” Doolittle said. “So we thought that the current fiscal year would be the last year of big deficits and that our rebound year would be in fiscal year 2021.
“That is not going to be the case.”
While new revenue sources — inventory and insurance premium taxes — will aid the county in the coming year, it’s hard to say how much. Generally, the deputy judge-executive expects the general fund to remain flat.
“There is going to be a lot of unknowns related to the COVID-19 crisis,” Doolittle said. “So this decline we’re predicting is fluid because we don’t know exactly when the go back to work and rebound will begin.”
The key for the county, Doolittle said, will be flexibility in the coming months.
“(This) fiscal year will be waiting on every month and every quarter to see what comes in,” he said. “We’re going to have to remain rather nimble and react to the numbers that we’re seeing coming in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.