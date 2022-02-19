COVID cases decline in latest health department report

The Purchase District Health Department on Friday issued its first public report regarding the area’s COVID-19 numbers since Feb. 5, and the numbers show the decline in the number of cases as the Omicron variant surge subsides.
The report shows that from Feb. 10 through Wednesday, there have been 254 new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, raising the overall total for the pandemic to 17,872 cases since March 13, 2020.
The report had 23 new cases for Ballard County in that time, while Carlisle County had 19 cases, Fulton County had 12 cases and Hickman County had 13 cases.
The Feb. 5 report had 672 new cases in McCracken County from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4, while the Jan. 27 report had 1,084 cases in the county for Jan. 21-26 and the Jan. 21 report had 1,545 cases in McCracken County for Jan. 12-20, the apparent peak of the Omicron surge.
The numbers provided on the Healthy@School site for McCracken County schools are also showing a marked decline.
This week’s report showed 24 students testing positive for COVID-19, with three staff members testing positive. It also showed eight students under quarantine.
Last week, there were 45 students who tested positive along with six staff members, with 10 students under quarantine.
Previous numbers include:
• Week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4: 73 students and 13 staff members testing positive, 59 students under quarantine.
• Week of Jan. 24-28: 162 students and 28 staff members testing positive, 31 students under quarantine.
• Week of Jan. 18-21: 175 students and 53 staff members testing positive, 85 students under quarantine.
Updated COVID-19 information from the Paducah school district’s COVID-19 exposure tracking website were not available.
The COVID-19 incidence rate for McCracken County showed a mild reduction on Friday, going from Thursday’s rate of 28.6 to Friday’s rate of 27.5.
A COVID-19 incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. A color-coded county map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows the highest rate of incidence — more than 25 per 100,000 people — in red, while the next-highest level, 10 to 25 per 100,000 people, is in orange.
The third-highest incidence rate — 1 to 10 per 100,000 people — is shown in yellow, while the lowest rate, less than 1 per 100,000, is in green.
Friday’s incidence rate map shows one county, Fulton, at the yellow level with an incidence rate of 7.2. Four other Jackson Purchase counties — Ballard (14.5), Calloway (23.8), Graves (24.9) and Hickman (16.3) are in orange at the second-highest rate level.
Carlisle (27.0) and Marshall (27.1) are at the red level with McCracken County, but all three are getting close to the orange level. There are 107 Kentucky counties in red, 12 in orange and one in yellow.
