For many denominations, April brings the most holy days of the calendar. Easter, Passover and the start of the month of Ramadan all take place on this calendar page.
With most people working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and staying at home, the traditional observance of these holy days has been compromised, at least to a point.
Houses of worship are finding ways to adapt to the situation and still provide the hope and promise that these special days bring, including using online methods of providing services, either through their own websites or through Facebook.
Perhaps the defining holiday of Christianity, Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus following his crucifixion. It is a time when most people attend church services and spend time with families at picnics and hunting Easter eggs.
This year, things are different.
“We’re not doing any meetings in-person,” said Jed Lovejoy, the worship and children’s minister at Broadway Church of Christ. “So, any of our normal, ‘Hey, we’re going to have an egg hunt,’ ‘We’re going to have some sort of get-together with our seniors,’ even just our general worship service that we would normally have, obviously, none of those things are happening in person in our building.”
The church has been having online services, and Lovejoy said it plans on enhancing that with activities that people can take part in online.
“One of those things is we made a coloring sheet,” he said. “Just something nice and simple that we could all do.”
One of the Easter traditions at Heartland Church is to take communion during the service, and the congregation has been asked to alter the practice in an effort to avoid spreading COVID-19, but to keep the same spirit.
“We’ve been preparing folks for the past week or so to prepare to have those elements available at home,” said Bryan Phelps, pastor to families and children. “We also want to encourage them to know that there is some grace allowed there. They may not have grape juice available, but cranberry juice will work, and a Saltine cracker or tortilla is fine to work as unleavened bread.”
Passover began at sundown last Wednesday and runs through sundown this Thursday. In the book of Exodus, God helped the Israelites escape from slavery in ancient Egypt by inflicting 10 plagues upon the Egyptians before the pharaoh would release the Israelite slaves.
The last of the plagues was the death of the first-born children of Egypt. The Israelites were instructed to mark the doorposts of their homes with the blood of a slaughtered spring lamb and, upon seeing this, the spirit of the Lord knew to pass over the first-born in these homes.
Members of Temple Israel of Paducah have also had to change traditional practices, including the Seder.
“We usually have a seder for the congregation every Passover,” said Laurie Ballew, the congregation president and pulpit chair for the synagogue. “The Jewish Federation of Southern Illinois offered a brief 30-minute virtual seder on Wednesday night for our members who wished to join in.
“Most congregants of Temple Israel plan to have a small seder with immediate family. As we think of the Passover and our escape from oppression, we look to the future when we as a congregation can worship together again and plan for seders yet to come.”
Ali Hassan said that the Islamic Center of Paducah has not had Friday prayers for a number of weeks, although services have been shown online through Facebook. Ramadan begins April 24, a Friday.
“Most of the people have been joining us there to come and attend the services and seek spiritual solace,” he said.
Regardless of one’s beliefs, maintaining a strong faith and spirit is a common bond among the denominations.
“It’s difficult not to be together in a space to celebrate this,” Phelps said, “but it does not stop the celebration. It doesn’t stop why we rejoice. Sunday will be a wonderful day, a day of rejoicing nonetheless.
“Just knowing that we are together and unified even if we are in our own homes, there is a very unique power in that. It’s neat to see how God’s working even in this time.”
