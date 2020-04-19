Graves County now has 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The county health department reported Saturday the county’s 42nd through 50th cases of the coronavirus. On Friday, the county reported its 29th through 41st cases.
The age ranges of the new patients are from their 60s through 90s. One patient, the health department reported, a woman in her 90s, has died.
Most of the patients are in insolation at home. One patient is in isolation at the hospital.
Health department officials recommend residents practice social distancing — meaning they not interact with anyone “who doesn’t live under their roof.” People “do not have the right to endanger the lives of others by not social distancing,” health department director Noel Coplen said.
Additionally, the public can help limit the spread by staying calm, staying apart, and staying put.
“Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting the virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions,” the health department stated. “Those more at risk should ask others to help with their life-sustaining activities, i.e., food, medications or other necessities.”
For more information or resources, visit kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-2725, or the health department at 270-247-3553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.