A pair of Purchase District Health Department releases Sunday confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, including the first confirmed case in Fulton County.
Of the 20 cases, 14 were McCracken County residents.
The new patients included seven males, ages 19, 48, 56, 60, 63 (two cases) and 92, and seven females, ages 7, 33, 52, 57, 62 and 63 (two cases). The new positives bring the total case count in McCracken County to 44.
Fulton County’s first confirmed case is a 36-year-old male who tested positive Friday.
Hickman County now has three confirmed cases with the addition of one, a 62-year-old female, on Sunday.
Three new cases were also identified in Ballard County on Thursday with the positive tests of three females, a 40-year-old and two 69-year-olds. The total in Ballard County is now seven.
An additional case — a 93-year-old male — in Carlisle County was also identified in the release.
The total number of cases in Graves County continued to rise throughout the week, growing to 118 by Sunday night with the addition of 13 new cases with ages ranging from 20s through 90s.
Graves County officials commented on the increases in a release earlier in the weekend.
“We now have over 100 cases in our county and so many of those are over 60,” health department director Noel Coplen said. “I know that we have what it takes to continue social distancing for the sake of those who have sacrificed for us in the past.”
Kathy Gifford, nurse supervisor for the Graves County Health Department, echoed his sentiments on social distancing in the release.
“I can’t stress the importance of social distancing,” Gifford said. “It is the key to reducing the spread of this virus.”
Gov. Andy Beshear gave his regular evening update Sunday afternoon, announcing the total cases for the state — 4,074 — with the addition of 202 new cases in Kentucky.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.