McCracken County residents will see some changes in Paducah city parks, as the Parks and Recreation Department is temporarily restricting access to playgrounds and other features due to COVID-19 concerns.
The city of Paducah announced Thursday that amenities with gate enclosures, including the dog park, skatepark and Noble Park tennis and basketball courts, will be closed to the public until further notice. Parks also will close daily at sunset. Parks features that don’t have fencing, such as playgrounds, will have caution tape and signage to inform residents that access is restricted.
Residents can use the Greenway Trail and open green space at the parks, according to the city.
“We are not closing the parks in Paducah and are encouraging passive enjoyment of the outdoors and the green spaces at our parks, while implementing social distancing standards,” Parks & Recreation Director Mark Thompson said. “However, in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, we are restricting access to those features, such as playgrounds, that encourage social gathering and may have numerous contact points.”
Mayor Brandi Harless later addressed the parks changes in her daily news update Thursday, which is shared on city Facebook pages and her mayoral page. She covered different issues and concerns related to COVID-19, including city services and efforts.
She reiterated that park playgrounds are closed and picnic tables were removed to prevent social gatherings.
“I know this is a strange time and an awkward thing to be doing, but we’ve got to take this seriously so that we can beat this virus,” she said.
For city business, Harless said continuity plans have been completed and are being implemented by all city departments with the goal of ensuring they meet social distancing standards set by the governor and president.
“Our plan includes leadership continuity for all city departments and divisions,” she said. “We do intend for our services to not be interrupted during this time, and we’re trying our best to make sure that’s the case.”
She said the city is researching local economic stimulus partnerships and plans to issue a survey today that will try to get local business feedback regarding their needs.
“We have thousands of businesses here in Paducah and we want to make sure we understand what people are experiencing, so that we can put together some kind of partnership to be able to respond adequately to those needs,” she added.
Harless also announced that McCracken County received a large shipment of personal protective gear and equipment Thursday, which were distributed to hospitals, a nursing home, ambulance services and local fire department.
“That is great news and we’re told that we can continue to make those kinds of requests for our community,” she said. “The emergency management director actually makes those requests on behalf of our community.”
Jerome Mansfield, director of Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, told The Sun the personal protective equipment arrived at the Purchase Area Development District on Thursday from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
McCracken County Rescue Squad and McCracken County Road Department picked up several pallets of masks, gloves and surgical gowns, taking them back to the emergency management complex for distribution, according to Mansfield.
• • •
In other news, there are more area closures and cancellations related to COVID-19, including the 42nd annual Metropolis Superman Celebration scheduled for June 11-14. It draws thousands of people annually to Metropolis, Illinois, for events, displays, vendors, food, celebrity appearances and other festivities.
“This was an extremely hard decision to make, and many variables were considered,” stated an announcement from the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce, Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau and the city of Metropolis. “Our primary concern is and always will be the safety of our visitors and guests. At this point, we simply could not guarantee this, nor do we know if restrictions of large gatherings will be lifted by that time.”
The statement said it serves as the chamber’s primary fundraiser and many nonrefundable payments would need to be made now. If it had to be canceled at a later date, that would “put a large financial burden” on the chamber, and it’s primarily sponsored by local businesses.
Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel, who called the celebration one of his favorites, commended and supported the decision to cancel.
“I’m disappointed just like the girls, (celebration chairpersons) Lisa (Gower) and Karla (Ogle), and all the hardworking chamber of commerce members that dedicate so many hours,” he told The Sun. “It’s a yearlong thing. They’ve been working since last year.”
• • •
Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update in COVID-19’s case total during a live news briefing held late Thursday afternoon, where he reported 47 positive cases in Kentucky. The cases include a second child, a 6-year-old in Jefferson County, who tested positive.
There have been positive cases reported in more than 10 counties, including Lyon, Christian, Henderson, Daviess and Warren, according to kycovid19.ky.gov.
A Baptist Health Paducah representative reported Thursday it hasn’t had positive cases.
Beshear also announced the second Kentucky death that is connected to the coronavirus. He identified the person as a 64-year-old male in Jefferson County. Beshear said there were contributing factors and it occurred March 13, but testing had since come back on the case.
“There are some additional cases that we don’t have the demographics that we’ve talked about, but as we go and as we expect to see more cases, we’re going to have a little lag in some of the numbers and some of the demographics,” Beshear said. “Now, I get that it seems like we are having more cases, and we are, and that’s expected.”
Visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov for up-to-date information in Kentucky.
• • •
Several area agencies, entities and other organizations made changes in operations or with events due to COVID-19 related concerns:
• McCracken County Public Library announced Thursday that it’s closing all book drops — effective immediately — as a safety precaution. It encouraged patrons to enjoy library materials at home and return them when the library reopens. No fines will be charged through the end of April.
• Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau, 128 Broadway, will be temporarily closed to public walk-in traffic to prevent spread of the virus. Paducah CVB staff may be contacted at 270-443-8783, through the CVB website or through social media.
• McCracken County Humane Society is temporarily closed to walk-in traffic from the public. Animals that are available for adoption are posted online. If someone is interested in an animal, call 270-443-5923 during regular business hours and the shelter can schedule one-on-one appointments to interact with the animal and complete the adoption process.
It’ll continue to accept animals from animal control, as space allows, and the public can surrender animals, but must schedule an appointment during normal business hours.
• The Spring Clean Up Day planned for April 18 is postponed until further notice. A new date has not been set as of Thursday, reported city of Paducah public information officer Pam Spencer.
• The 2020 Rotary Antique Quilt Show is canceled due to COVID-19, according to the event’s Facebook page. The AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah was postponed from April to Sept. 2-5, but the Rotary Club wasn’t able to secure a venue for its event during the same time.
• Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis will launch a COVID-19 hotline at 618-638-1344 that connects patients to a medical staff team that’s dedicated to addressing concerns with symptoms associated with the new coronavirus. It will be available starting 7 a.m. Friday, reported a news release.
