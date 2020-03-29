There’s not much of daily life that COVID-19 hasn’t affected in recent weeks, and Paducah’s mayoral campaigns are no different.
The three-way race among Mayor Brandi Harless and her two challengers, Commissioner Richard Abraham and Paducah businessman George Bray, had been set for a May 19 primary election — less than two months away.
That’s been pushed back to June 23 by the state of Kentucky, as it and the nation grapples with the coronavirus and sweeping efforts to limit the spread. The new date is not the only change, as candidates say they’ve essentially paused much of their campaigning.
It was an unforeseen development a month ago, with several city issues on the forefront of the mayoral race, such as a planned indoor recreation/aquatic center in Noble Park, stormwater infrastructure and the City Block project in downtown Paducah.
Harless told The Sun that she didn’t really start her re-election campaign after having a kickoff party about two or three weeks ago, right before everything started happening with COVID-19.
“It was kind of the beginning of really organizing volunteers and organizing the kinds of things you would do in a campaign,” she said. “And so, I just didn’t start — is really kind of what happened with me — and I started spending about 10 hours a day on the coronavirus instead.”
Her planned campaign efforts had included door-to-door canvassing, advertising and hosting online town halls. She’s not sure yet if the delayed primary will help with the campaign, as that depends on other factors with COVID-19 and the amount of time spent working on the issue by May’s arrival.
“I think, for me, it’s really about focusing on the issue at hand right here in front of us and getting through each day, but also making sure that we’re finding ways to take care of our community,” she said.
“There’s a lot of new things getting created that weren’t there before, and it takes a lot of time and effort to make sure that we’re doing those things.”
Abraham and Bray reported similar situations with their campaigns.
“You know there’s a mayoral race going on, but it’s like not in the forefront of your mind,” Abraham said Thursday. “It’s like today, today is 80 degrees, the sun’s out, the sky is blue, but then again, then you remember, ‘I need to back up when talking to this person because there’s a viral disease out there that’s killing people.’ So, it’s not really a priority right now.
“At some point, we hope that things will get back to normal and the issues are still out there. There’s a larger issue on the table right now that, collectively, is going to take everybody coming together to solve. I’m glad they moved it to June.”
Abraham said he’s asked people who support him to hold up and “chill” for a minute until they see what goes on with the virus crisis. He wants to take it one day at a time.
“We got to just take care of our folks here in the city, and it’s amazing how your priorities change in a situation like this,” he said. “Four weeks ago, a month ago, there were things on the table folks were passionate about. Now, people are like, ‘You know what? Am I going to be OK? My mom, my grandparents, are they going to be OK?’ That’s on the forefront of everybody’s mind. That’s where I am right now.”
As for Bray, he said formal campaign operations were “pretty much” shut down a couple weeks ago. They had started walking through neighborhoods a week before the virus situation ramped up and then decided to back off.
“I canceled all my events,” he added. “I had several events planned and I canceled all the events and decided to focus really on trying to find somebody to — somehow to help the community. We chose a fundraiser to help the restaurant workers, the folks that kind of live and die on tips and those sorts of things. There’s a lot of restaurants in this town.”
Some of Bray’s other campaign plans included a meet-and-greet at a local restaurant and small group meetings. He said there will be time for campaigning once everyone is on the other side of the curve.
“I think it’s a time that we all need to be focused on the right things, and the right things are following the governor’s guidance in social distancing and helping flatten the curve on the coronavirus,” he said.
