Set to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the annual Mercy Health and Family Service Society Iron Mom Paducah Half Marathon — originally slated for May 9 — has been postponed, following a public statement on Facebook earlier this week.
The news comes on the heels of multiple cancellations and delays locally and across the U.S. due to COVID-19.
Seth Manea, Family Service Society vice president and Iron Mom spokesman, said the decision to delay wasn’t easy, with several issues factoring into the postponement.
The biggest one, aside from the virus itself, was the city of Paducah’s reluctance to issue a license for the event, which Manea said would’ve come “two to three weeks” before the popular May 9 run. Too many unknown factors were in play, Manea noted, and the race requires the coordination of local first responders and cordoned-off streets along the course, which runs through Jefferson Street, the Greenway Trail, Noble Park, downtown and the Lower Town Art District.
Another tough part about the delay: Proceeds from the annual race benefit Family Service Society, the second oldest nonprofit in Paducah, which works to provide “food, clothing, emergency dental help, eyeglasses, utility assistance and help with prescription medications” to those in the region with need.
That time of need is now, with shutdowns and layoffs depleting family cash reserves and food pantries. Last May, more than 900 runners — entry fees and donations combined — created a large boon, and more than 450 runners had already signed up for this year, with a target of 1,100 runners well in sight.
“We’ve got runners from all over, not just from Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee,” Manea said. “It does, definitely, have an impact. This being a charity event, the money that we bring in helps to feed families and provide other assistance to families in our area. In a time like this, those funds are definitely important to us because we’re going to be seeing a lot of people laid off. Even though they’ll be getting unemployment benefits and things like that, possibly, there’s a lot of people who may still need help.
“As far as an economic impact (for FSS), I think the biggest impact will be trying to provide help in our community without the funds from the race, if we can’t have this race soon. There’s just no way to know when we can have the race, and hopefully get everyone else signed up.”
Manea said the plan moving forward is to still have the race “this year,” but setting a concrete postponement date wasn’t ideal for several reasons, including:
• The potential development for more local and regional cases of COVID-19.
• The continued planning with Paducah city officials will take time, regarding the event license.
• Inclement, difficult weather can affect runners, and create further postponements.
This was also supposed to be the first year in which the Paducah Iron Mom served as part of a running circuit, called the “270 Trifecta,” with Hopkinsville and Murray being the other two legs this fall.
With those entries available for purchase, Manea and FSS want to make sure runners have the chance to replenish and recuperate, meaning the months of September and October (when the other races are scheduled) are potentially off the table.
That leaves June, July, August, November and December as the months left for organizers. It’s a tight window.
“I wish we had a clear-cut answer,” Manea said. “I wish we had a date. But we don’t know what date we can run. And we don’t know when things will be cleared up.
“We care about our runners and appreciate them, and we hope they stick with us through this until we can get it resolved, because without the runners, we wouldn’t have this event at all. We definitely appreciate the runners and their support, and we hope that we can get through this together.”
