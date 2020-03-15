There might not be obvious parallels between a crippling ice storm and global pandemic at first glance.
But as local officials prepare to handle growing community concern about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, some similarities — the importance of emergency preparedness, communication, neighbors checking on neighbors — emerge.
“Since we don’t have a confirmed case, and we don’t, at this time, have any people with urgent medical problems, it’s not quite the level of the ice storm that disabled the community about 10 years ago,” said Jerome Mansfield, director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management.
“But it is a very serious emergency, a major incident because the whole world’s affected and it’s been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. It’s calling on all of us to have a high state of readiness as we would in any emergency.
“Since it’s so pervasive and the enemy is kind of unknown, not having a vaccine, not knowing who may already be infected, it’s a very demanding emergency, certainly a major situation,” he said.
Each day brings new reports of public gatherings being canceled, as local agencies and organizations work to define “social distancing” for themselves, in an effort to protect their employees, customers, constituents and congregations.
Broadway United Methodist Church announced in an email Friday night it is among churches deciding to live-stream its worship services today and next Sunday.
The city of Paducah is implementing various temporary measures to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Some of the changes, which go into effect Monday, include closing the lobby at City Hall, closing the Parks & Recreation building to the public, and suspending a number of public gatherings and meetings of city-appointed boards and commissions for March and April.
A local resource hotline number, 270-444-8800, providing resource information and volunteer coordination, can be called during normal business hours Monday through Friday. It is not an emergency number.
“We are striving to minimize and delay the onset of the virus in Paducah so we will be better able to better care for and serve the citizens of this community,” City Manager Jim Arndt said.
“We are focused on the continuity of services coupled with keeping the health and well-being of our employees and the public at the forefront.”
Both the city and county government reminds the public that some business can be conducted by phone or email.
Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the organization is providing information to the local business community to help mitigate the potential impact of COVID-19.
“We’ve been providing them a lot of resources that they might not otherwise have as a business owner, from the Kentucky Chamber and the U.S. Chamber, to help with the guidelines in dealing with their employees,” she said.
“We also sent out an email just to remind our local citizens about supporting each other and supporting local businesses.
“We had a lot of ideas in there such as buying gift certificates now that can be used throughout the year to keep the spending flowing.”
Wilson said the chamber is also curtailing its public events for the near future.
“As a chamber, we want to be a leader but we also have to be a protector. We aren’t going to have any group meetings or anything until at least April 13, which is the Monday after spring break.
“We’re postponing our April breakfast, which I hated to do, but our speaker was actually coming from Frankfort and he did not think he would be able to travel here,” she said.
Ceremonial events like ribbon-cuttings also will not be held until mid-April. Chamber staff will continue to send out information during the interim.
“l know Kentucky’s going to be reaching out for federal assistance,” Wilson said. “I don’t know how that will help businesses directly at this point, but we’ll be monitoring and trying to get that information out.
“Our businesses here are locally-owned. They’re the driver of our economy, so we want to make sure we’re supporting them any way we can.”
Wilson was in attendance at a Friday news conference that included representatives of local government, schools, police, fire and emergency agencies.
She echoed Mansfield’s sentiments on community preparedness, with the ice storm as a reference point.
“We’ve never had anything like this,” she said, of the COVID-19 situation. “The last thing I remember even similar was the ice storm and how we had to support each other.
“The fire department went through the whole city just knocking on doors. We’re not at that point yet, but these people (emergency responders) have trained all their lives for an incident like this,” Wilson said.
