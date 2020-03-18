Starting today, all Paducah Sun coverage related to the rapidly developing COVID-19 pandemic is now accessible for all readers free of charge on www.paducahsun.com.
The coronavirus pandemic that has spread throughout the United States and the world over the last several months is affecting everyone in different ways and the Sun’s staff is working to make that impact known through accurate reporting on closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, economic ramifications and other local outcomes.
Readers can expect to see a variety of coverage dedicated to the situation in the coming days and weeks in our print edition as well as on our website and our digital e-edition.
If there are angles we haven’t covered or considered with regards to COVID-19, please reach out to the Sun’s newsroom via social media or by emailing news@paducahsun.com.
