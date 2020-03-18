Western Kentucky has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 — a 69-year-old man in Lyon County, raising the state’s total to 26 positives Tuesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement during his daily afternoon news conference on the spread of the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
The 26 positives come from 380 tests that have been administered, the governor said.
Lyon County is among the 13 western Kentucky counties that make up the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Region 1.
The region includes the Pennyrile Area Development District counties of Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg, and the Purchase Area Development District counties of Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken.
Also on Tuesday, the Paducah-McCracken County area continued to adjust to the daily changes, cancellations and closings related to the global pandemic.
Bill Dunn, McCracken County property valuation administrator, announced beginning today the PVA office will be closed to the public and in-person services.
PVA staff will be available to assist taxpayers via mail, fax or telephone.
“Many of our walk-ins are taxpayers needing assistance with vehicles or boats they no longer own, often requiring an affidavit be completed,” Dunn said.
“I plan to work with the county clerk to ensure those affidavits can still be processed.”
The Carson Center has suspended all normal operations for at least 30 days, executive director Mary Katz said.
Most events and performances have been cancelled, rescheduled or postponed until further notice. The box office will contact affected ticketholders, Katz said.
Broadway United Methodist Church announced it is completely shut down through March 31. All Brooks Pool operating hours, parties and lifeguard classes will be postponed.
All McCracken County Public Library-sponsored programs and events have been cancelled through April, said Bobbie Wrinkle, adult program coordinator.
Jerome Mansfield, director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, said local response agencies continue to make plans on how to respond if and when the county has its first positive test.
“We certainly hope we don’t have any cases, but in looking at how it’s spreading throughout the nation and the world, we want to be ready,” he said.
“In the meantime we take all the preventative measures we can and keep everyone informed in the community.”
State health department inspectors were in Paducah on Tuesday making sure all restaurants and bars are in compliance with the governor’s directive, Mansfield said.
On Monday, Beshear ordered all bars and restaurant dine-in services in the state to close, although carry-out and food delivery services can continue.
Citizens served by the Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., were provided sack lunches as they are not allowed to sit inside and eat under the guidelines.
“They were surprised (at first) they can’t come in and sit down,” executive director Sally Michelson said.
“A lot of our people use our service for socialization. It’s a big change, but, you know, they come in with a smile and they walk out smiling.”
“Whatever we need to do, we’ll do it. We follow health department rules just like a restaurant.”
The kitchen serves meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an average of 300 per day. On Tuesday, 262 meals were served.
Unfortunately, the organization is not able to allow use of its shower and laundry services, but the people served are taking that in stride, Michelson said.
“We’re just doing what we do, until they tell us we can’t,” she said.
“We’re just thankful that God has this place here and our community supports our kitchen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.