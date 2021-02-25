BENTON — A local man is in a heap of legal trouble after finding himself one of the more than 250 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Clayton Ray Mullins, of Benton, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a complaint filed in federal court by an FBI agent.
On Jan. 6, a Washington, D.C., Metropolitan police officer was working an evening shift and was directed to report to the U.S. Capitol Building to assist Capitol Police.
The officer told investigators he “was pulled into the crowd, he was kicked, struck with poles, and stomped on by several individuals,” according to federal court papers filed in the case.
He said he recalled having his helmet ripped off his head and being stripped of his baton, gas mask, and police-issued cellphone.
The officer was identified in court papers only as “A.W.”
At some point the officer was able to retrieve his gas mask and prevent further assault from the rioters, the complaint indicated.
He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for “a laceration on his head which required two staples to close,” according to the complaint.
FBI agents analyzed social media related to the incident “and subsequently identified” Mullins as one who participated in the assault.
“Numerous videos and photographs of Mullins assaulting A.W. were posted on Twitter, primarily under the hashtag #seditionhunters,” according to the complaint
Others videos involving the assault were also posted on YouTube.
“One YouTube video shows Mullins leaning over a handrail making multiple attempts to grab A.W.’s leg,” according to the complaint. “Once Mullins successfully secured his grip on A.W.’s right foot, he began violently pulling on it, ultimately leading to A.W. being dragged down the stairs at the USCB lower west terrace tunnel entrance.”
The complaint also alleges there were similar footage on the bodycams of Metro officers.
The complaint paperwork also showed still photos from the videos referenced in court papers.
In one of the bodycam videos, the complaint said it showed “at least one other officer” making “multiple attempts to pull A.W. away from Mullins, essentially engaging in a battle of tug of war.”
In a tweet Tuesday night, the Louisville FBI office said Mullins was arrested on Tuesday.
The McCracken County Jail confirmed Mullins, 52, was booked there Tuesday at about 8 p.m. by federal agents. His arrest information lists only that he was arrested on a federal warrant.
The Louisville FBI Office has not returned a request for comment.
Mullins is set to appear Thursday morning in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
WPSD Local 6 journalist Shamarria Morrison contributed to this report.
