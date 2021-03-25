Greenway Sports is the name of the future McCracken county sports complex.
The county may have a name for the multi-million dollar facility, but a decision has not been made on who will run it. The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission discussed options at its meeting Wednesday.
One option included hiring an outside company to come in and run the complex.
“We need the experience to do it, and I think it will be challenging to get that experience immediately local,” Sports Tourism Commission member Chris Hill said.
A second option would include a merger of management. An outside company could run the complex, but hire someone local for day-to-day operations.
“They may or may not send someone here permanently,” Sports Tourism Commission member Meagan Musselman said. “They may be looking for a qualified person they can train.”
It’s also a possibility to hire different people for different stages of the project.
Commission chair Jim Dudley said they could hire someone to manage the design phase, someone different for the construction phase and another person once the complex is complete.
“I don’t know if I can say which way we’re leaning yet, but you can see that there is going to be a lot of research and time put into it to make that decision,” Dudley said.
Sports Tourism Commission members must hear from McCracken county commissioners, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, Paducah city commissioners, Paducah Mayor George Bray and the public on what they want.
“The process is not as easy as one person who’s run a facility before come and does that. There’s not a lot of people that do that,” Dudley said. “It’s somebody who has design experience, construction experience, and then you have to be able to run the facility and manage it.”
A final decision won’t be made for months. Dudley said the commission budgeted a conservative amount of money for the person who manages the complex. They may have to increase the budget depending on who they hire.
