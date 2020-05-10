McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs posted voting guidelines to her office’s Facebook page Friday night to clarify the procedure for the primary election, which was moved from May 19 to June 23.
Griggs said the State Board of Elections created emergency regulations and procedures to follow regarding how to conduct the election that were sent to all 120 county clerks May 2. Kentucky will use expanded absentee voting, she said, and gave these details:
• The SBE will mail postcards to every registered voter by May 22 explaining how to request an absentee ballot. Griggs estimated that 3.5 million postcards would be issued statewide.
• Voters can request a ballot by calling the McCracken County Clerk’s Office at 270-444-4702 or by emailing the office at julie.griggs@ky.gov. SBE will open a secure online portal in a few weeks where people can request a ballot online.
• Those who cannot vote by mail or who choose not to will have in-person voting available in the county clerk’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 8-22. The office will also be open Saturdays during that two-week time frame to accommodate voters who cannot come in during normal business hours, but closed on Sundays.
• On Primary Election Day, June 23, there will only be one voting location, as precincts will not be open that day. All in-person voting on Election Day will be in the county clerk’s office from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Guidelines for social distancing given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed for all in-person voting, so those who choose to vote in person can expect a longer wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.