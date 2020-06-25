An Associated Press story in Wednesday’s Sun was inadvertently edited to omit a comment from Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding the timing of a COVID-19 vaccine. The pertinent content:
As for the anxiously awaited vaccine, Fauci said he believes “it will be when and not if” it arrives, and he’s “cautiously optimistic” that some vaccine could be available at the end of the year.
• • •
The article “KYTC approves bids for Livingston bridge” in Tuesday’s Sun had misleading information. The load limit on the repaired bridge in Livingston County did have its load limit reduced soon after repairs were made last November, but those limits were restored later that month.
