The story on the front page of Friday's edition, "Local attorney gives high court first majority-female panel," was incorrect.
It stated that two specially appointed justices, one of them Paducah attorney Julie Tennyson, gave the Kentucky Supreme Court its first majority female panel in history. Tennyson and Cheryl Lambert, of Hyden, were recently appointed to hear a case that required two current justices to recuse themselves.
The mistaken information, provided by Tennyson and confirmed by Supreme Court officials, overlooked at least one previous panel that released an opinion in April 2008, and also included two female special justices, in addition to two female elected justices.
Tennyson apologized Friday for releasing incorrect information, which she said she had received from other justices and had been cleared for release by the court clerk’s office.
