A story in Saturday’s edition, “McCracken schools to end year May 6,” contained an error. McCracken School Board Chairman Chris Taylor told the board Friday that according to a student-led poll, 86% of McCracken County High School seniors wanted an in-person graduation ceremony and the other 14% were “indifferent.” According to the cited poll taken by senior Ian Leatherman on Twitter, the other 14% of the 282 students polled wanted an online ceremony. Taylor said he misspoke.

