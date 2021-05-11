An item on Page A2 of Tuesday's The Paducah Sun had incorrect dates on an after-hours walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Purchase District Health Department. The walk-in Johnson & Johnson clinic will be available at the health department only from 4-7 p.m. May 19.
