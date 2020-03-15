The Calloway County courthouse and Marshall County Judicial Center will remain operational during the Supreme Court-mandated restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, but will handle only a limited number of matters on a case-by-case basis. Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson said emergency matters, including petitions for emergency protective orders and domestic violence matters will still be handled, and some other time-sensitive hearings will still be held. The courthouses will remain closed to the general public, with a current reopening date set for April 10, but courthouse personnel will be on hand to speak with those who come to the facilities. Anyone with pending matters in civil, criminal or family court should contact their attorney or the court clerk’s office.
Tim Tucker
