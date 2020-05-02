A story in Friday's edition, "Marshall County eliminates emergency position," contained an error. The Sun incorrectly reported the annual salaries of the county's three fiscal court commissioners.
Commissioners Justin Lamb, Kevin Spraggs and Monti Collins each earned $34,166 for fiscal year 2019-20, Spraggs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.